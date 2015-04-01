Rain Causes School Power Outage

A combination of rain, and an ongoing construction project, prompted a power outage at a portion of a Salina school on Wednesday.

According to USD 305, Salina South High School pods 200 and 300 experienced a power outage due to the rain and building construction. There is no safety issue and lights are operating in the 200 and 300 pods.

Depending upon their lessons and instructional plans teachers in the 200 and 300 pod have the option of moving their classes to an alternate location inside the building.

“There is no safety concern,” stated Kris Upson, executive director of operations. “It is a temporary instructional issue that we are able to work around.”

Teachers on their plan hour have offered the use of classrooms to their colleagues affected by the power outage.

Principal Curtis Stevens credited everyone at South High School, “Flexibility of staff and students will take us through the end of the school day.”

Lunch service was not affected and after school activities will proceed as planned.

