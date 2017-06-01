Puppet Company to Present Residency at Salina Schools

Professional puppet company Eulenspiegel will present a multi-day residency at several Salina elementary schools October 13, 17 and 18.

The teaching artists will perform a show entitled “Uncle Rabbit’s Adventures” or “Las Adventuras de Tio Conejo,” a bilingual story of agriculture and the importance of sharing with your neighbors.

The Eulenspiegel production uses large, beautifully crafted hand puppets with many creative and colorful props. “Las Adventuras” tells the story of a wealthy land-owning goat, Senor Cabra, who does not want to share with his neighbors in need. In the story, Tio Conejo (Uncle Rabbit) and his wife Rosita work for the goat farmer, tending to their chores of planting and harvesting. Eventually, the pair playfully trick Senor Cabra into sharing his agricultural health.

This performance exhibits many elementary-curriculum connections such as music, drama, plant science and bilingual education.

Eulenspiegel founder Monica Leo and her professional puppet team have a long history with the Salina community through the Arts Infusion Program and with the Smoky Hill River Festival, performing numerous times on Arty’s stage in the Artyopolis children’s area, to rave reviews.

The troupe’s visit is made possible through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities.

