Political shift, hospital’s fears hand NRA defeat in Kansas

Kansas lawmakers' approval of a measure meant to keep concealed guns out of hospitals is a testament to how much the Republican-controlled Legislature shifted to the left in last year's elections.

Kansas has been a testing ground for gun-rights advocates’ favored policies. But state lawmakers this past week bucked the National Rifle Association by rewriting a 2013 concealed-carry law.

The action also shows that even some conservatives who normally vote with the NRA paid particular attention to the concerns of the University of Kansas Health System.

Like other health care facilities, it faced a July 1 deadline to make potentially expensive security upgrades or to allow concealed guns. It sought a change. Its worries featured prominently in the debate.