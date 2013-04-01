Police Seeking Kidnapping Suspect

Salina Police are looking for a man suspected in a kidnapping, and who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, at around 8:30 Wednesday night officers were sent to an address in south Salina to the report of a possible kidnapping. During the police investigation, it was learned that Matthew Collier allegedly kidnapped two female acquaintances at gunpoint.

Several hours after the initial report, the female victims returned to the residence safe and unharmed.

A Saline County arrest warrant has been issued for a Matthew Collier for charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Collier is 30 years old, white male, 5’10”, 210 pounds, blond hair and blue eyes.

Collier is considered armed and dangerous. If a member of the public has information concerning Collier’s whereabouts, they should immediately call 911.

