Police: Family Targeted by Driver

A woman accused of trying to hit her husband and four other people with her car was found at her church and arrested on Monday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Jessica Isaac was taken into custody for allegedly trying to run down three adults and 1-year-old twins in a stroller who were all walking in the 1400 block of West Crawford on Monday evening around 6:10pm.

Police say 23-year-old David Isaac was pushing the stroller when he saw his wife, Jessica drive by eastbound in her 2008 Saturn.

Moments later she turned the car around and intentionally tried to hit David and two other women with him, Dulce Ruiz, 40 and Maria Lerma, 61.

Lerma told officers she had to jump on the curb so her feet would not be run over.

Jessica Isaac is now facing 3 counts of aggravated assault and 2 counts of endangering a child.

No one was injured.