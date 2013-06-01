Police Arrest Subject After Pointing Gun

Christopher Allen Shields - Aggravated Assault

The Salina Police Dept. has made an arrested after a Salina man allegedly pointed a gun at a car in Sunset Park.

The incident stems back from Aug. 2017 where the individual who reported the crime says the suspect pointed a gun at him while in his car.

After an investigation, police received a warrant and arrested 19-year-old Christopher Allen Shields of Salina.

Shields has been charged with aggravated assault among other charges.

Shields was on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted.