ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 52 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 °F | Lo: 29 °F

Thursday

Hi: 49 °F 

Lo: 30 °F

Friday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Saturday

Hi: 56 °F 

Lo: 39 °F

Sunday

Hi: 52 °F 

Lo: 34 °F

Monday

Hi: 58 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Mowery Clinic
election 2017

Police Arrest Subject After Pointing Gun

KSAL Staff - November 8, 2017 11:06 am

Christopher Allen Shields - Aggravated Assault

The Salina Police Dept. has made an arrested after a Salina man allegedly pointed a gun at a car in Sunset Park.

The incident stems back from Aug. 2017 where the individual who reported the crime says the suspect pointed a gun at him while in his car.

After an investigation, police received a warrant and arrested 19-year-old Christopher Allen Shields of Salina.

Shields has been charged with aggravated assault among other charges.

Shields was on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 