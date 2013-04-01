Plane Crashes Near Roxbury

A pilot was able to walk away when his small plane crashed near the McPherson County community of Roxbury Thursday afternoon.

The two-seated, Maule plane went down at around 3:30 in a field.

A witness told KSAL News at the scene that she heard the crash. A few minutes later when she approached it the pilot was gone, presumably headed to seek medical treatment.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Craig Davis told KSAL News at the scene that McPherson County law enforcement were the first to arrive. He says that the pilot was not at the crash site when law enforcement arrived. They were still in search of the pilot late in the afternoon.

The patrol is investigating to determine what caused the plane to go down.

The plane ended upright, and was not leaking fuel.

The small community of Roxbury is located in the northeast corner of McPherson County, between Salina and McPherson, or 18 miles east of Lindsborg.