Photos Torched, Arrest Made

A man who broke a restraining order to burn a girlfriend’s pictures – returned to her residence while police officers were investigating the case.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Dylan Shomaker was taken into custody on Thursday evening after he allegedly set fire to a collection of photos outside the central Salina home of a woman in her 20’s and then left.

Police say Shomaker returned a short time later and was arrested on multiple charges that include arson, criminal damage to property, stalking and violation of a protection order.