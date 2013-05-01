Pets Rescued from Rural House Fire

A man comes home to discover his living room on fire at a home southwest of Salina.

Robert Richter pulled into his driveway around 9:05pm Monday evening and could see smoke pouring out of his home located at 4796 W. McReynolds Road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Richter rushed into the house and was able to rescue his three dogs.

He then went to a neighbors to call for help.

Crews from RFD #2 and RFD# 6 responded to the blaze.

Deputies say the east side of the home was destroyed with smoke damage throughout the dwelling.

The cause of the fire could link back to a mix of electrical cords in the living room.