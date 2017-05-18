ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 75 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 °F | Lo: 60 °F

Friday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Saturday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Sunday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Monday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 67 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Paul McCartney

Painting of Kansas Muslim Teen to Hang in US Capitol

Associated Press - May 18, 2017 1:08 pm

A portrait of a Muslim teenager from Kansas painted by a schoolmate will soon be hung in the U.S. Capitol.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Topeka visited Washburn Rural High School on Monday to present a certificate to the artist, 18-year-old Claire Fallon.

The Kansas congresswoman says Fallon’s oil painting is the only one from a Kansas artist that will be hung in the Capitol as part of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. Each representative picks a submission from a high school student in their congressional district.

Fallon says the painting, “Red, White and Blue,” is a tribute to her friend and classmate, 18-year-old Noor Kyasa. Kyasa is a Muslim-American and was wearing a red, white and blue outfit the day she modeled for the portrait.

Fallon and her parents will visit the Capitol in June with the other contest winners.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 