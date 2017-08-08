Officer-Involved Shootings in Junction City, Wichita

Associated Press - August 8, 2017 10:25 am

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a couple of unrelated polices shootings in which suspects were shot and killed in Junction City and Wichita.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Junction City officer fatally shot a man.

Police spokeswoman Trish Giordano says the shooting occurred early Tuesday when officers were called to make a welfare check on the west side of Junction City.

One man was killed. No officers were injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wichita.

Officers were called to a home near 13th Street and North Wellington Place Monday morning after a 29-year-old Jose Ortiz allegedly held his 42-year-old girlfriend at knifepoint. Police surrounded the home and went inside after hearing the victim’s screams escalating.

An officer who thought the victim was being stabbed shot and killed the suspect.