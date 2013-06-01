UPDATE: Salina Officer Released From Hospital

A state trooper takes the suspect into custody.

The Salina Police Officer who suffered a medical condition following a foot chase on Thursday is okay.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the male officer was transported to Salina Regional Health Center yesterday and cleared to leave.

“He’s doing great,” Forrester said Friday morning.

The chase began during a traffic stop – when 25-year-old Tiandre Deshun Erving was pulled over by a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper in the area of Republic and Lewis Streets. Moments later he allegedly ran from the scene prompting a search by multiple police units.

Erving was soon discovered hiding in a trash dumpster in the 1200 block of E. Republic and taken into custody.

He is now facing charges of fleeing law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

—

ORIGINAL: A Salina Police Officer was transported to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering a medical condition following a pursuit.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper JL Riedel told KSAL News at the scene that a series of events started when a trooper stopped a car near the area of Republic and Lewis Streets for having an illegal registration. The driver of the car stopped, but then fled on foot, headed east running through backyards.

Multiple officers quickly responded to the area, including Salina Police Officers, Saline County Sheriff Deputies, and more state troopers.

The suspect was eventually found hiding in a trash dumpster behind a home at 1216 E. Republic. He surrendered peacefully when he was discovered.

Riedel credits the public, who he called “one of the patrol’s best partners” for the capture. A citizen who saw the suspect run into the backyard contacted police.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available at the scene.

Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene that after the suspect was taken into custody, an officer who was involved in the pursuit suffered a medical condition. EMS responded and transported the officer to Salina Regional Health Center.