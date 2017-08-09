Newton Killer Arrested in Texas

Police in southern Kansas’ Newton say a man suspected in the slayings of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter has been arrested in Texas. Authorities say 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz were found dead shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday by Runyon’s ex-boyfriend in the victims’ duplex.

Police say the suspect was arrested later Tuesday in Texas, where he allegedly was driving Runyon’s vehicle when he arrived at a relative’s home.