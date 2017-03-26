ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 46 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 64 °F | Lo: 44 °F

Monday

Hi: 64 °F 

Lo: 41 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 67 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 57 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Thursday

Hi: 56 °F 

Lo: 40 °F

Friday

Hi: 59 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

New Anxieties After Health Care Repeal Fails

Associated Press - March 26, 2017 8:37 am

Americans who benefited from President Barack Obama’s health care law and were relieved when a Republican push to repeal it failed are facing a new set of anxieties as President Donald Trump says the law will “explode.”

Premiums have risen and major insurers have backed out of the online state markets where people can buy insurance under Obama’s 2010 law, the Affordable Care Act. But people who say it saved their lives or helped them start a business want lawmakers to fix the law’s problems, not wait to see it fail.

Trump Tweeted on Saturday that “ObamaCare” will explode.

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 