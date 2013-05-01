Motorcyle Crash Closes I 70

An Oklahoma man was hurt in a motorcycle crash that prompted officials to temporarily close a portion of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County late Sunday moring into early afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Evin Pierce from Ponca City, Oklahoma, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed east. For an unknown reason he went off the road, veered to the left, and crossed through the median. He was ejected, landing in the westbound passing lane. The motorcycle came to rest on the westbound shoulder.

Both westbound lanes of the interstate were closed while first responders worked the scene, and a helicopter landed.

Pierce, who was wearing a helmet, was flown from the scene to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened at 11:15 Sunday morning, in the area of milepost 213 in Ellsworth County.