Motorcycle, Tools Stolen

KSAL Staff - May 11, 2017 11:56 am

Another Salina area storage locker was broken into.

Police are investigating a burglary at a mini storage facility located at 401 N. Santa Fe that occurred sometime between 5pm Tuesday and 1pm Wednesday.

Police say staff notified the renter the lock was missing.

Once inside they discovered that a black, GSXR 1000 sports motorcycle worth $3,500 had been stolen along with tools in a Craftsman tool chest, plus another tool chest full of miscellaneous hand and power tools worth approximately $2,200.

Police have been investigating a number of burglaries at local storage businesses over the past three weeks.