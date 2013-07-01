Motorcycle Shot

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone entered a garage and shot a motorcycle.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to 1401 N. Front Street after the owner discovered damage to the door on his detached garage.

Police say someone broke in sometime between 9am Friday and noon on Saturday and shot a hole in a saddle bag on Cody Johnson’s 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan.

Officers found two .380 shell casings and also discovered damage done to two coolers.

Damage is estimated at $2,550.