Most Wanted Man Pulls Gun on Officers

A man on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted was arrested Monday after a foot pursuit that ended with him pulling a gun on officers.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester officers located 47-year-old Richard Long walking in the 900 block of Highland at 1:25 in the afternoon. Long had three outstanding warrants and was on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted.

When officers approached, Long ran. A short foot pursuit ended at 751 Highland.

Forrester says that when Long stopped running he pulled a silver handgun out of his pocket. He was tackled, and taken into custody.

The gun, which looked real, turned out to not be a real gun.

Along with his original charges from the warrants Long is now facing new charges that could include aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and felony obstruction.