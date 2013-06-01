Most Wanted Man Caught After Chase

A man on the February list of Salina’s Most Wanted was caught following a brief high speed pursuit late Tuesday night.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester an officer attempted a stop for a minor traffic violation in the 300 block of N. Broadway at around 11:00. The driver, who the officer recognized as 21-year-old Camron Glover, did not stop.

A brief pursuit reached speeds of 90-miles-per-hour. The pursuit ended in the 100 block of S. Kansas.

Glover stopped the car and got out and ran. A Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 officer responded to the area and found Glover hiding inside a home.

Along with his original charges, which included felony violation of a protection from abuse order, child endangerment, felony fleeing and eluding, and drug charges, Glover could face numerous more charges stemming from the chase.

There were no injuries.