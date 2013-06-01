Miss. Murder Suspect Caught in Kansas

A murder suspect wanted for a double homicide in Mississippi was apprehended by troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol Wednesday morning.

According to KHP, at about 7:50am, troopers attempted to stop an eastbound Cadillac on I-70 near Dorrance.

The black vehicle matched the description of a car that tore out of Pratt after a shooting inside a convenience store.

The driver, Alex Deaton did not stop and led troopers on a high-speed chase. Spike sticks were successfully deployed and Deaton took the Wilson exit and headed south.

Troopers did not want him to enter the town of Wilson and used tactical vehicle intervention to end the pursuit at 8am.

The vehicle crashed and caught on fire and Deaton was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say charges are pending for Deaton in multiple counties across a number of states.

There were no injuries to KHP personnel or to Deaton.