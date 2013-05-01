Millions of Dollars to be Won in Weekend Jackpots

Multiple millions of dollars are up for grabs this weekend, with several Kansas Lottery jackpots at huge levels.

Any player who matches all numbers in the August 4 Mega Millions drawing will win or share a jackpot estimated at $323 million with a cash option of $199.8 million. The largest jackpot ever hit by a Kansas player was one third of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot in March 2012.

No tickets matched all numbers in the August 2 Powerball drawing, so the Powerball jackpot for August 5 climbs to $286 million with a cash option of $178.0 million. In other jackpot news, Hot Lotto is an estimated $9 million for the August 5 drawing.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot is estimated at $120,000. A Topeka player became a multi-millionaire when she hit a record $3.62 million jackpot in the July 29 Super Kansas Cash drawing. The big winner claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Topeka August 1. Two tickets sold in the August 2 Super Kansas Cash drawing matched the first five numbers but not the Super Cashball to each win $2,000. Those tickets were sold in south central and northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery’s “I Love Free Tickets” flash sale will run from 5:00 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. Friday, August 4. Any player who purchases at least $5 of Super Kansas Cash on a single ticket will automatically receive a FREE $2 2by2 ticket.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase their tickets, except for Lucky for Life. When playing Lucky for Life, players have until 7:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase tickets. Lucky for Life drawings are held Monday and Thursday. Since Kansas began offering the game in November 2016, two Kansas Lottery players have won $25,000 a Year for Life prizes. Now Kansas is waiting for its first $1,000 a Day for Life winner.