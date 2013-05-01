ksal.com

Millions of Dollars to be Won in Weekend Jackpots

KSAL Staff - August 4, 2017 7:17 am

Multiple millions of dollars are up for grabs this weekend, with several Kansas Lottery jackpots at huge levels.

Any player who matches all numbers in the August 4 Mega Millions drawing will win or share a jackpot estimated at $323 million with a cash option of $199.8 million.  The largest jackpot ever hit by a Kansas player was one third of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot in March 2012.

No tickets matched all numbers in the August 2 Powerball drawing, so the Powerball jackpot for August 5 climbs to $286 million with a cash option of $178.0 million.  In other jackpot news, Hot Lotto is an estimated $9 million for the August 5 drawing.

 The Super Kansas Cash jackpot is estimated at $120,000. A Topeka player became a multi-millionaire when she hit a record $3.62 million jackpot in the July 29 Super Kansas Cash drawing. The big winner claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Topeka August 1. Two tickets sold in the August 2 Super Kansas Cash drawing matched the first five numbers but not the Super Cashball to each win $2,000. Those tickets were sold in south central and northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery’s “I Love Free Tickets” flash sale will run from 5:00 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. Friday, August 4.  Any player who purchases at least $5 of Super Kansas Cash on a single ticket will automatically receive a FREE $2 2by2 ticket.

 Players have until 8:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase their tickets, except for Lucky for Life.  When playing Lucky for Life, players have until 7:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase tickets.  Lucky for Life drawings are held Monday and Thursday. Since Kansas began offering the game in November 2016, two Kansas Lottery players have won $25,000 a Year for Life prizes. Now Kansas is waiting for its first $1,000 a Day for Life winner.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 