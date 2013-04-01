Military Exercise Means $3.4 Million for Salina
KSAL Staff - March 2, 2017 2:16 pm
Photo by Matthew Mccoy 184th Intelligence Wing
There are over 3.4 million reasons why a recently completed military exercise in Salina was a success. According to the Salina Airport Authority, the recently completed Jaded Thunder military training exercise made an estimated direct $3,437,600 impact on the Salina economy.
Jaded Thunder attracted 1,300 members of the United States military to Salina for two weeks of training. Over 30 military aircraft from across the country used the Salina Regional Airport during the event that occurred at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range which is located to the southwest of the Salina Airport.
“The combination of excellent training venues at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range and the capabilities of the Salina Regional Airport make Salina a good choice for aviation units from all branches of the military for training” said Salina Airport Authority executive director Tim Rogers.