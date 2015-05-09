Memorial Day Ceremonies Planned in Salina

Members of the honor guard bow their heads in prayer at a recent Memorial Day service in Salina.

Ceremonies to remember, and honor those who have died while serving our country will be held in Salina, and across Kansas on Memorial Day Monday.

Three different events are planned in Salina.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host the first event beginning at 10:00, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

The second event will follow immediately, hosted by the American Legion, in Roselawn Cemetery.

Ceremonies will culminate with the third event at 11:00 at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park. Lt. Col. Richard Fisher, commander of the Great Plains Joint Training Center based in Salina, will be the featured speaker.

Numerous other ceremonies are also planned across the state, many with support from the Kansas National Guard.

All of the following events are scheduled for Monday, May 29th:

The Commemorative Air Force Jayhawk Wing, including Maj. Dave Olds of the 161st Intelligence Squadron, will honor our Kansas veterans by performing formation flyovers at nine Kansas locations (Bluff City, Derby, Ellsworth, Hutchinson, Newton, Wellington, East Wichita, West Wichita, and Wilson,) during their Memorial Day ceremonies between 9 and 11 a.m.

Assaria

Sgt. Maj. Steve Ahlstedt, operations sergeant major, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W 1st St. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m.

Attica

1st Lt. Adam Beckman, executive officer, 1611st Forward Support Company, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Attica Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Clay Center

1st Sgt. James Peeler, 330th Brigade Signal Company, will be the emcee at a Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by American Legion Post 101 at the Greenwood Cemetery. Lt. Col. John Lemay, 1st Infantry Division, will be the guest speaker. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Clifton

Sgt. 1st Class Linnea Wright, brigade signal supervisor, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony in Clifton. The ceremony, sponsored by the Clifton American Legion Post, begins at 10 a.m. in Berner Memorial Park.

Garden Plain

Staff Sgt. Chris Rodriguez, 134th Air Control Squadron, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at St. Anthony Cemetery, 101 N Main. The ceremony will begin after a church service which starts at 9 a.m.

Hays

1st Sgt. Melissa Stupka, unit first sergeant, 1161st Forward Support Company, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker at the American Legion/VFW Memorial Day service at the VFW, 2106 Vine St. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Hesston

Soldiers from Battery C, 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery, will provide a color guard for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Hesston Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Hiawatha

Capt. Matthew Nordquist, administration officer for the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by the American Legion Homer-White Post #66. The ceremony will be held at the Brown County Historical Society Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., and will begin at 10 a.m.

Iuka

Soldiers from Detachment 1, 1161st Forward Support Company, will provide a color guard for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Iuka Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 11:15 a.m.

Kingman

Soldiers from the 330th Brigade Signal Company will provide a color guard for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Walnut Hill Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Leavenworth

The 35th Infantry Division Band will perform at a memorial service at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd. The ceremony begins at 9 am.

Lindsborg

Sgt. Maj. Steve Ahlstedt, operations sergeant major, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Salemsborg Lutheran Church, 3831 W Salemsborg Rd. The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.

Sgt. Maj. Steve Ahlstedt, operations sergeant major, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Elmwood Cemetery, 1571 E. Swensson Ave. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Marysville

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Maschmeier and Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Metz, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, will be placing a flag and flowers on the grave of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Marysville Cemetery, 1401 N 18th. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Natrona

Soldiers from Detachment 1, 1161st Forward Support Company, will provide a color guard for Memorial Day ceremony at Natrona Cemetery. The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

Newton

Soldiers from Battery C, 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery will provide a color guard for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Newton Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 9:15 a.m.

Norton

Col. Dave Johnson, commander, 69th Troop Command, will be the guest speaker at the Memorial Day Observance at the Norton Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Osborne

Maj. Daniel Mehlhaff, executive officer, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker at the American Legion/VFW Memorial Day ceremony at the Osborne Catholic Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Another ceremony will follow at the Osborne Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Otis

Soldiers from the 731st Transportation Company will provide a firing detail for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Phillipsburg

Staff Sgt. Andrew Hughes, training noncommissioned officer, Detachment 1, 995th Maintenance Company, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fairview Cemetery, Hwy 183 and Park St., Phillipsburg. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Another ceremony will be held at the Glade Cemetery immediately following.

Pittsburg

Members of the Kansas National Guard will participating in the reading of 58,288 names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall as part of the Pittsburg State University’s Memorial Day Observance. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Pratt

Soldiers from Detachment 1, 1161st Forward Support Company, will provide a color guard for a Memorial Day ceremony at Greenlawn Cemetery. The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m.

Lt. Col. Adam Krein, deputy Human Resources officer, Kansas National Guard, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Pratt Municipal Airport B-29 All Vets Memorial, 40096 Runway Blvd. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. Soldiers from Detachment 1, 1161st Forward Support Company, will provide the color guard for this event.

Preston

Soldiers from Detachment 1, 1161st Forward Support Company, will provide a color guard for Memorial Day ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

Topeka

Lt. Col. Molly Gillock, environmental officer, Kansas Army National Guard, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery, 6th & Gage. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Lt. Col. Shy Warner, administrative officer, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th & Fairlawn. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Sgt. 1st Class Craig Jackson and Staff Sgt. Cory Russell, Kansas Army National Guard, and Master Sgt. Daniel Berends and Senior Airman Denise Garcia, Kansas Air National Guard, will be providing a joint color guard at the annual Massing of the Colors at the Great Overland Station, 701 N Kansas Ave. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. A free BBQ luncheon is provided prior to the ceremony at 12:30 p.m. for military veterans and their families.

Toronto

Col. Robert Duke, Kansas National Guard, will be the guest speaker at the Memorial Day Observation hosted by American Legion Post 325 at the Toronto Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Wamego

Lt. Col. Erica Christie, commander, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 172 at the Wamego Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Wilson

1st Lt. Brandon Devader, Senior Master Sgt. Chris Platzer, Master Sgt. Kenny Everett, Tech. Sgt. Sheldon Dillinger, Tech. Sgt. Steven Parker, Tech. Sgt Chris Barth, Tech. Sgt. Dustin Roberts, 184th Intelligence Wing, and Master Sgt. Tyrel Askren, 931st Security Forces Squadron, will be participating in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Wilson Cemetery. They will serve as the rifle detail and honor guard party marching through town to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial site, followed by a march through the cemetery to the Veterans Memorial to conduct a 21-gun salute and read the names of the fallen. The ceremony beings at 10 a.m.

Windom

Staff Sgt. Jason Beaver, ordnance instructor, Regional Training Site-Maintenance, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Andover Lutheran Church, 117 Dakota Road. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.