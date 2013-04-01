Masonic Temple Foundation Treasurer Arrested in Embezzlement Case

A Solomon business man is jailed on charges tied to embezzlement in Salina.

Police arrested 38-year-old Timothy A. Fowler on Monday after a 3-week long investigation revealed that he had been writing checks to himself and his business as the treasurer of the Salina Masonic Temple Foundation.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that from August of 2016 to early April of this year, Fowler allegedly sifted $155,000 from the Masonic Temple Foundation to pay for airline tickets, adult websites, hotels, restaurants and his business; Solomon City Regalia.

Captain Forrester says the investigation began when staff at First Bank Kansas notified another board member at the Masonic Temple Foundation that their account was overdrawn.

Fowler is now facing charges of theft and unlawful acts with a computer.