Marshall Meets Large Salina Crowd

Congressman Marshall makes a point.

Kansas Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall kicked off a May listening tour with a stop in Salina Tuesday morning. A standing room only crowd of over 100 people gathered at the Salina Chamber of Commerce Annex building for a town hall question and answer session.

Marshall started by making an opening statement, then spent over an hour listening to concerns and answering questions.

Topics included things like immigration and border security, taxes, and the environment. The main focus for many, though, was health care and the recently passed legislation in the house which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Marshall, who voted for the legislation, cautioned against believing all of the doom and gloom that is circulating. “A lot of it is simply not true” he said, as he tried to ease fears of new out of control fees and losses of benefits including pre-existing conditions.

An emotional 21-year-old Kansas State University psychology student choked back tears as she voiced concerns about losing benefits, and fears about not being able to afford daily medication she takes.

Following the town hall event Marshall had a full day in Salina planned. He joined the final segment of the KSAL Morning News live in studio, headed to the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for a tour, and was also scheduled to read to children at a Salina elementary school.

The congressman has a full schedule of similar town hall events planned all this week across Kansas. Stops inlcude:

Belleville

Tuesday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. – Belleville City Hall, council meeting room, 1819 L St.

Washington

Wednesday, May 10, 8 a.m. – Washington County Hospital, 304 E. 3rd St.

Marysville

Wednesday, May 10, 12 p.m. – Landoll Lanes, 2005 Center St.

Wamego

Wednesday, May 10, 5:30 p.m. – Iron Clad, 427 Lincoln Ave.

La Crosse

Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. – Kansas Barbed Wire Museum, Conference Center, 120 1st St.

