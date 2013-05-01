Man Told to Dance to Gunfire

No one was hurt after shots were fired at a man’s feet that hit the floor in a house near Falun.

Lt. Stan Fruits with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that two men who had been cutting wood at a home in the 5700 block of Hedberg road – began drinking and then got into an argument.

Deputies say 58-year-old Scott Acree of rural Falun pulled out a 9mm pistol and told 48-year-old Justin Clark of Falun to start dancing.

Acree then allegedly fired several rounds near his feet before Clark took the gun away and left.

Deputies arrested Acree on Tuesday after he called authorities to report that his gun was stolen.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault and criminal theft.