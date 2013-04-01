ksal.com

Man Threatened with Gun

KSAL Staff - August 22, 2017 11:06 am

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect that pointed a gun at a man on Monday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 19-year-old male victim contacted authorities after a dangerous encounter with a couple of acquaintances.

Police say around 5:30pm the victim was walking on Republic near Broadway when a gold colored, Nissan Pathfinder pulled up and the two males jumped out.

Moments later, the suspect, a 6-foot tall 19-year-old white male pulled up his shirt to display a pistol in his belt.

The victim ran away when the gun was pulled and pointed at him.

