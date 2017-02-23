UPDATE: Man Shot Thursday Afternoon

Salina Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting.

First responders were sent to the Executive Plaza parking lot on E. Iron Ave at around 3:00. They found one person down, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson told KSAL News at the scene that a male was shot twice during a disturbance. The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police are searching for a female, and possibly a male, who fled the area on foot.

Police Sgt. Brent Rupert said that the female was wearing dark clothing, a long sleeved shirt, and had blonde hair. There was not a more specific description of a male who may have been with her.

Multiple officers, including at least one K-9 unit are searching the area.