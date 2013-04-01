ksal.com

Man KO’d, Wallet Stolen

KSAL Staff - February 6, 2017 11:41 am

Police are investigating a theft by deception case that originated on Craigslist.

A Salina man was knocked unconscious outside a bar early Friday morning.

25-year-old Ethan Choitz told police officers he was jumped outside Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, 121 N. Santa Fe around 1:40am.

Police say Choitz was punched numerous times and was knocked out. He told officers when he awoke on the pavement he saw 3 or 4 males going through his wallet.

The thieves made off with a large amount of cash and his ID.

The incident remains under investigation.

