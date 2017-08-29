Man Killed After Trying to Take Officer’s Gun Near Moundridge
Associated Press - August 29, 2017 7:49 am
Authorities say a deputy has killed a driver in Kansas after he tried to take another officer’s gun.
The Newton Kansan reports that the man was killed Monday night near Moundridge after Newton Police attempted to stop a vehicle with suspected ties to car burglary.
Police said in a news release that the driver fled on Interstate 135 and became combative after tire-puncturing devices were used to stop the vehicle.