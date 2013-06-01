Man Hurt in Ellsworth County Altercation Dies

A man injured in an incident last Thursday night in an Ellsworth County community has died.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 55-year-old Kevin L. Wagner of Bushton died in a Wichita hospital after receiving a head injury an altercation in Lorraine. The preliminary autopsy report indicated he died from blunt force trauma.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KBI on Thursday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. Agents and a crime scene response team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:55 p.m. Thursday the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to 242 Harry Street after neighbors called law enforcement reporting a disturbance and gunshots fired.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found an injured 55-year-old white male and a 49-year-old white female who resided at the home. It appeared that the two subjects had been involved in a confrontation that became violent.

EMS was immediately called and the male subject was flown to a Wichita hospital due to the life threatening head injury.

At this time no arrests have been made connected to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

