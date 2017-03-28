Local Coaching Legend Steps Down

Abilene Head Girl’s Basketball Coach Steve Riedy retired from coaching yesterday after 6 years with the program. The first three seasons he was the Freshman coach under Janelle Geist and the last three years he was the head coach. During his time with the Cowgirls he guided them to a 50-18 record. He coached them to three straight NCKL titles and was 27-3 in league games the last three seasons. The Cowgirls also made back to back trips to the state tournament the last two years.

Riedy graduated from Hope High School in 1973 and then got his degree from Fort Hays State University. He started his coaching career at Wheatland Grinnell where he guided their girl’s program to a state title in 1983. He is most known for his 28 successful seasons at Hope High School, where most of his wins were compiled. He finished with a career record of 584-218.

He currently serves as Athletic Director at Hope High School. His children followed the sports path as his son Brent is the Athletic director at Andover High School and his daughter Shauna is the Head Coach of the South East of Saline Girls Basketball team. His wife Janelle has supported him throughout his coaching career and is a teacher at Abilene Middle School.