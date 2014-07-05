Library Taking Action against Bed Bugs

The Salina Public Library has recently discovered bed bugs in several chairs and in a couple of books.

Information and rumors about this has been posted on various social media sites, including the library’s Facebook page.

The public library has tried to be pro-active about the local bed bug issue for a few years. It has

trained staff to identify bed bugs, so they can spot them when materials are returned. Policy was updated on dealing with patrons who can be identified as infesting materials.

The library purchased a hot box s to treat books, though it is used infrequently. Custodial staff inspect chairs on a regular basis and also use an industrial strength steamer to clean them. In addition, a local pest control service comes in regularly to check for bed bugs and treat, if necessary. If we discover evidence of bed bugs, items are removed and furniture is treated immediately, carpets are steamed and the area sanitized.

The library is going to replace many fabric covered chairs used at computer work stations with a basic black vinyl chair which will be easier to inspect and clean. Those chairs are on order.

The staff at the Salina Public Library takes our responsibility for maintaining a safe and clean library seriously. We want people to continue to use the library for classes, meetings, programs,

tech access, borrowing books and movies and many other uses.

Information provided from: Salina Public Library Press Release