Last Day For Seniors

Thursday will be an emotional day for some students, and teachers, at a couple of Salina USD 305 schools. Thursday is the last day of classes for seniors at Salina Central High School and at Salina South High School.

The seniors will participate in graduation rehearsals on Friday. Commencement ceremonies for both schools are then on Sunday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Salina South graduates at 2:00, while Salina Central graduates at 5:00.

All of the other high schools in Salina and Saline County including Sacred Heart, Ell-Saline, and Southeast of Saline also graduate Sunday.

While seniors at USD 305 are will be finished this week, the rest of the students still have about a week left. The last day of school at USD 305 for the 2016-17 school year is Wednesday, May 17th. Students will be released early: