KWU Gets $100,000 Donation

Barbara Hauptli is a long-time KWU supporter. (KWU photo)

Science students at Kansas Wesleyan University will benefit from the generosity of a long-time school supporter.

According to the school, the chemistry lab in Peters Science Hall will soon be renovated, thanks to a $100,000 pledge from Barbara A. Hauptli.

“I am all for supporting the sciences. That is the future,” Hauptli said. “I think small, faith-based schools are the backbone of the country. I’m just so proud of Kansas Wesleyan and what it does. It is a wonderful asset to Salina.”

The renovation of the chemistry lab is part of KWU’s focus on its science, technology, engineering and math programs. STEM majors are among the most popular at Kansas Wesleyan. Thanks to Hauptli and other supporters, students will have top-quality labs paired with the small classes and hands-on experiences that have long characterized KWU’s program.

Hauptli is a long-time KWU supporter. She has served on the Board of Trustees, including as the chair of the Institutional Advancement Committee, which guided the more than $6 million capital campaign for the Student Activities Center. She received the Alumni Service Award in 2006 and is a member of KWU’s Pioneer Society.

Kansas Wesleyan is hosting a visit day on Dec. 1 where prospective Science, Technology, Engineering and Math students can experiment with some of the new equipment made possible through recent fundraising efforts.

