Holiday Season Coming to Salina

The Holiday Season will begin in Salina on Saturday.

Children will have a chance to begin the day eating breakfast with Santa, and end it with the Holiday Parade of Lights in Downtown Salina.

The Salina Child Care Association will host Breakfast With Santa next weekend at the Central Mall, on Saturday, November 18th. Breakfast With Santa is for children and their families. It provides a filling breakfast, goody bags while they last, door prizes, and the first opportunity to see Santa this holiday season at the Central Mall Food Court. Breakfast will be served 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Tickets are $4 for children, $6 for adults. A continental breakfast costs $3. Tickets can be purchased at the Food Court the morning of the event. Guests may choose the hot breakfast or continental breakfast. All proceeds from Breakfast with Santa benefit low income families in the form of child care scholarships, supplies and equipment for the Salina Child Care Association.

The 26th Annual Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights is next Saturday in Downtown Salina as well. The downtown day features It concludes with the the biggest, and brightest parade of the year at 6:00.



