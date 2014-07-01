Kenwood Cove Ready For Final Weekend of Summer

It’s another sign that summer is nearly over. This weekend is the final weekend for Salina’s Kenwood Cove waterpark before it closes for the season.

The waterpark will be open Saturday 2 -7, and Sunday 2 – 6.

After closing Sunday, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening for a final year-end special event. The 8th Annual Pooch Plunge event in the wave pool and lazy river is from 5 till 8.

The public is welcome to bring their dogs to experience the wave pool and lazy river. Admission is $5 for adults and free for dogs.

There are a few rules to remember, which include: