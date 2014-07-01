ksal.com

Salina, KS

Kenwood Cove Ready For Final Weekend of Summer

KSAL Staff - August 15, 2017 3:08 pm

It’s another sign that summer is nearly over. This weekend is the final weekend for Salina’s Kenwood Cove waterpark before it closes for the season.

The waterpark will be open Saturday 2 -7, and Sunday 2 – 6.

After closing Sunday, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening for a final year-end special event. The 8th Annual Pooch Plunge event in the wave pool and lazy river is from 5 till 8.

The public is welcome to bring their dogs to experience the wave pool and lazy river. Admission is $5 for adults and free for dogs.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

  • Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.
  • Owners are limited to two dogs each.
  • Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.
  • Dogs need proof of vaccination.
  •  Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
  •  Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.
  •  Owners must clean up after their dogs.
  •  No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.

