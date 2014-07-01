Kenwood Cove Ready For Final Weekend of Summer
KSAL Staff - August 15, 2017 3:08 pm
It’s another sign that summer is nearly over. This weekend is the final weekend for Salina’s Kenwood Cove waterpark before it closes for the season.
The waterpark will be open Saturday 2 -7, and Sunday 2 – 6.
After closing Sunday, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening for a final year-end special event. The 8th Annual Pooch Plunge event in the wave pool and lazy river is from 5 till 8.
The public is welcome to bring their dogs to experience the wave pool and lazy river. Admission is $5 for adults and free for dogs.
There are a few rules to remember, which include:
- Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.
- Owners are limited to two dogs each.
- Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.
- Dogs need proof of vaccination.
- Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
- Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.
- Owners must clean up after their dogs.
- No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.