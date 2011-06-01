KBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday night in rural Decatur County.

According to the agency, on Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance investigating a shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a domestic disturbance at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night. Two deputies from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 2344 Hwy. 36, Norcatur, Kan.

Once they arrived, deputies located a male subject in a large outbuilding northwest of the home. He was armed with a firearm.

Attempts were made to talk with the subject and de-escalate the situation. At one point, the subject pointed his firearm in the direction of one of the deputies, and the other deputy fired his service weapon at the subject, injuring him.

EMS responded to the scene and provided medical treatment. The subject was then flown to the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Neb. where he underwent surgery.

The injured subject has been identified as 54-year-old Patrick “P.T.” Shirley of Norcatur.

The KBI will complete an independent and thorough investigation into this matter. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Decatur County Attorney.

