Kansas Tax Agent Shot

A tax agent was seriously injured following a shooting at a Kansas Department of Revenue office in Wichita.

Governor Sam Brownback confirmed Department of Revenue tax agent Cortney Holloway was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon at an office after having performed an asset seizure earlier in the day. The State of Kansas had ordered the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to seize and sell the suspect’s assets in order to repay nearly $200,000 in sales tax he failed to pay between 2012 and 2015.

Holloway was taken to a Wichita hospital. The suspect was later arrested at the scene of the asset seizure without incident.

The office where the shooting took place will be closed for the rest of the week.

