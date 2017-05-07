Kansas Supreme Court dismisses casino challenge
Associated Press - May 7, 2017 8:24 am
The Kansas Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to a new state-owned casino in southeast Kansas.
The court on Friday upheld the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board’s choice of Kansas Crossing’s casino complex near Pittsburg.
Two Wichita entrepreneurs who proposed a larger casino called Castle Rock in Cherokee County objected. They and Cherokee County commissioners filed lawsuits challenging the board’s choice.
A Shawnee County judge dismissed those lawsuits in April 2016 and Castle Rock supporters appealed to the state Supreme Court.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all of Castle Rock’s arguments. The court said evidence indicated Castle Rock was less economically viable than Kansas Crossing’s $70 million complex in Pittsburg.
Kansas Crossing Casino opened March 31.
—
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com.