Kansas Supreme Court dismisses casino challenge

May 7, 2017

The Kansas Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to a new state-owned casino in southeast Kansas.

The court on Friday upheld the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board’s choice of Kansas Crossing’s casino complex near Pittsburg.

Two Wichita entrepreneurs who proposed a larger casino called Castle Rock in Cherokee County objected. They and Cherokee County commissioners filed lawsuits challenging the board’s choice.

A Shawnee County judge dismissed those lawsuits in April 2016 and Castle Rock supporters appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all of Castle Rock’s arguments. The court said evidence indicated Castle Rock was less economically viable than Kansas Crossing’s $70 million complex in Pittsburg.

Kansas Crossing Casino opened March 31.

