ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 39 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 °F | Lo: 35 °F

Friday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 41 °F

Saturday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Sunday

Hi: 49 °F 

Lo: 27 °F

Monday

Hi: 51 °F 

Lo: 30 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Kansas Plan Would Halve Staffing at New Lansing Prison

Associated Press - February 9, 2017 12:33 pm

The Kansas Department of Corrections is telling legislators it could cut staffing at its largest prison by having a private company build a new facility and lease it to the state.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood said in a presentation for a Wednesday meeting of a House budget subcommittee that the Lansing prison’s staffing could drop to 392 employees from the current 686.His presentation projected annual staffing costs would drop to less than $21 million from nearly $35 million.

Norwood announced last week that the department will seek proposals from private companies to build a new prison. The state would mothball but preserve the oldest parts of the prison that date to the 1860s but tear down the rest.

The department has described a lease-purchase deal as one possible option.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 