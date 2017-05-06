Kansas Missile Silo Converted Into Luxury Condo

A developer says a former Kansas missile silo converted into a luxury condo is sold out, though he’s not saying who has bought the spaces in hopes of having peace of mind during a possible disaster.

Larry Hall tells KAKE-TV that units inside the so-called survival bunker about 40 miles north of Salina come with appliances and furniture.

The complex features a security system, classroom, swimming pool, rock-climbing wall, shooting range, gyms with saunas, and an arcade. Hall says there’s also a self-renewing water supply, grocery store and a medical wing with a pharmacy.

Hall says the units have fetched millions of dollars, drawing interest from Hollywood and professional athletes.

That condo complex is sold out, though Hall says he’s building a similar one in nearby Tescott.