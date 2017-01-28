ksal.com

Kansas man sentenced to 3 years for fatal traffic accident

Associated Press - January 28, 2017 4:13 pm

A Hutchinson man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a drunken-driving accident that killed his friend.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Wade James was sentenced Friday for a May 15 wreck on the Barton/Stafford county line. Investigators say James missed a curve and rolled his pickup truck rolled, leaving 20-year-old Jacob Kenny of Great Bend dead.

The Hutchinson News reports (http://bit.ly/2jI7qGU) James told authorities after the accident that Kenny had been driving. James also had a history of alcohol-related violations, including a DUI arrest four months before the crash.

Prosecutors charged James with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter by reckless behavior.

A 30-day sentence for filing a false police report will run concurrently with the prison time.


Information from: The Hutchinson (Kan.) News, http://www.hutchnews.com.

