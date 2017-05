Atchison County authorities say a man died after an ATV he was riding rolled over and landed on top of him.

Sheriff Jack Laurie says in a news release that 64-year-old Michael Bodenhausen died in the accident Monday on a farm north of Muscotah in northeast Kansas.

Laurie says Bodenhausen was spraying thistles from the ATV when it rolled over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.