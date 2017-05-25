Kansas Lawmakers Close to Approving Abortion Disclosure Rule

Associated Press - May 25, 2017 11:40 am

Kansas legislators are close to approving a new requirement that abortion providers give women information about their doctors’ histories and provide it in print in a specific type font on white paper.

The House approved the bill on an 84-38 vote Thursday. It goes next to the Senate and approval there would send it to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The bill would require that providers give women information about the physician performing the abortion at least 24 hours in advance.

The information would include the doctor’s credentials, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges, and disciplinary record and would have to be printed in 12-point Times New Roman type.

The bill’s supporters say women need the information to make informed decisions.

Critics say the bill is meant to discourage women from having abortions.