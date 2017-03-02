ksal.com

Kansas High Court Orders School Funding Increase

Associated Press - March 2, 2017 11:31 am

Federal prosecutors told a magistrate judge

The Kansas Supreme Court has ordered the state to increase its spending on public schools, but it didn’t say by how much.

The court ruled Thursday that legislators must enact a new education funding law by the end of June.

The decision comes with the state already facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers are considering rolling back steep income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The justices ruled in a lawsuit filed by four school districts in 2010. They argued that legislators were violating the state constitution by failing to finance a suitable education for each of the state’s 458,000 students.

The districts argued for an $800 million increase in the state’s $4.1 billion in annual aid.

