Kansas First Responders Take Action in Texas

Kansas Task Force One is continuing to help with storm relief efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Task force members teamed with the Oklahoma Task Force this past weekend to conduct door-to-door evacuations in the Houston area. The combined crews from Kansas and Oklahoma visited more than 12-hundred homes and conducted 26 voluntary evacuations in flooded areas of Texas’ largest city.

Personnel who deployed include:

Northeast Region Kansas Task Force 2 — Manhattan Fire Department (four); Mission Township Fire Department (five)

Kansas City Metro Region Kansas Task Force 3 – Shawnee Fire Department (five)

Southeast Region Kansas Task Force 4 — Chanute Fire Department (two)

South Central Region Kansas Task Force 5 — Sedgwick County Fire Department (four); Derby Fire Department (four); Winfield Fire Department (three)

North Central Region Kansas Task Force 8 — Salina Fire Department (five); Saline County Sheriff’s Office (two)

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism – 14

Office of the State Fire Marshal – one

Hutchinson Fire Department – one

South Hutchinson Police – one

Neodesha Fire Department – one

Parsons Fire Department – one

Pittsburg Fire Department – one

Story from: Metro Source News

