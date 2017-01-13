Kansas Democratic leader urges probe of National Guard

A Kansas Democratic leader says the state needs to investigate its National Guard after an internal investigation uncovered leadership problems that include instances of enlistment document forgery and racism.

Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka said Friday that if Republican Gov. Sam Brownback doesn’t look into the Guard, the Legislature should.

His comments came after The Topeka Capital-Journal reported the findings of the investigation. The Air Guard one-star general and Army Guard lieutenant colonel who led the probe separately concluded “toxic” leadership was damaging the Guard.

Brownback said Sunday he would “maintain full support” for Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, whom he appointed in 2011 to lead the Guard. Tafanelli responded in an opinion page column submitted to the newspaper that the Guard works to “thoroughly and impartially investigate” wrongdoing.