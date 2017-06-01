K-State Musicians to Present WWII Concert in Abilene

Songs of the Lost, a World War II musical program, will be performed in the Visitors Center auditorium on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

This immersive recital by Emmy and Grammy award winner Bryan Pinkall will also include performances by pianist Amanda Arrington, violinist Cora Cooper, tenor Reginald Pittman, composer and alto recorder player US Army Captain Patrick Dittamo and flautist Jair Holguin.

Songs of the Lost is a sequel to the World Wars Part 1 concert presented at the Eisenhower Library in May 2016. The series celebrates composers, musicians and artists who died during the World Wars.

The concert will present images, stories, music and poetry of Czech composer Carlo Taube, Polish composer Victor Ullmann, American bandmaster Glenn Miller, German composer Anton Weber, French soldier Jehan Alain and poet and Yamaguchi Tsutomu, the only survivor of both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Bryan Pinkall is an Assistant Professor, School of Music, Theatre and Dance at Kansas State University. An operatic tenor, Pinkall often performs as a soloist with ensembles including the Kansas City Symphony. The recipient of numerous awards, Pinkall received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance. Pinkall was the Opening Ceremony artistic director for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games which earned four Primetime Emmy nominations, winning one.

—

Story from Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.