Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Car

Four runaway teens were taken into custody after they were found in a stolen car from Lawrence on Wednesday evening.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a license plate reader in a patrol unit pinged back a hit as a ‘stolen car’ as the vehicle passed by.

The officer confirmed the 2011 Chevy Traverse was stolen and made a traffic stop at 7th and Woodland.

Police say 1 female and 3 males who range in age from 16-to 17 years old were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.

Three of the teens were in foster care in Lawrence while the fourth lived in Liberal, Kansas. Names of the four teens were not released.